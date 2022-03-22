Horticulturists explain how current weather patterns will impact spring planting schedules

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As snow is melting, garden workers are bringing out plants for customers to purchase.

Coming into the first week of spring, local experts say it’s best to wait on weather conditions to be consistent before planting.

“Make sure that our soil temperatures have reached at least 60 degrees or maybe even slightly above and have held there for a two to three week period before we get ready to do any planting,” said J.D. Ragland, Randall County extension agent for Texas A&M Agrilife.

Ragland says with current drought conditions, it’s best to prepare the land for planting and to get your soil tested.

West Texas A&M Horticulturist instructor Emma-Jones Gray shares that she’s starting to see irises and daffodils starting to grow, but weather conditions will make it dangerous for other trees and plants.

“There’s not much we can do when our trees start to bloom and we’re still having freezes at night,” said Gray. “As we continue to have early freezes, we may see of our trees freezing throughout this spring.”

Texas A&M Agrilife staff explains how snow helps with moisture, but eight to ten inches of it only equals one inch of rain.

They recommend purchasing mulch to better trap water, and if planting early, to keep them inside.

They encourage people to start planting in mid-May, and will host a lawn and garden expo on May 27.

