Hope Choice Pregnancy Center expands services to West Texas A&M and Canyon community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice Pregnancy Center is expanding to West Texas A&M campus in Canyon to better serve college students and the Canyon community.

Construction work is being done on a building they received in 2019 after having too many visitors at its main building in Amarillo.

“There are about 2,500 pregnancy centers across the country. An average pregnancy center sees 80 clients a month. In Amarillo, including all of our locations, we see over 1000 clients a month,” said Candy Gibbs, executive director of Hope Choice Pregnancy Center.

The building, named 13:30, will be a mentorship center for college students while providing select pregnancy support services.

“This doesn’t affect your whole life or this doesn’t change the trajectory of your life, but being able to help them where they are,” said Nick Immel, interim director of 13:30.

They’ve raised $1.1 million out of it’s goal to reach $2.5 million.

Hope choice made a campaign so people can donate to it’s cause.

“College students are often coming here leaving home, they need opportunities to make good connections, good community with other students who want to make an impact as well,” said Gibbs.

Classrooms, study spaces, a coffee shop, outdoor patio, and sand volleyball court will be added to the center.

The organization expects to open the facility in early June.

