Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hope Choice Pregnancy Center expands services to West Texas A&M and Canyon community

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice Pregnancy Center is expanding to West Texas A&M campus in Canyon to better serve college students and the Canyon community.

Construction work is being done on a building they received in 2019 after having too many visitors at its main building in Amarillo.

“There are about 2,500 pregnancy centers across the country. An average pregnancy center sees 80 clients a month. In Amarillo, including all of our locations, we see over 1000 clients a month,” said Candy Gibbs, executive director of Hope Choice Pregnancy Center.

The building, named 13:30, will be a mentorship center for college students while providing select pregnancy support services.

“This doesn’t affect your whole life or this doesn’t change the trajectory of your life, but being able to help them where they are,” said Nick Immel, interim director of 13:30.

They’ve raised $1.1 million out of it’s goal to reach $2.5 million.

Hope choice made a campaign so people can donate to it’s cause.

“College students are often coming here leaving home, they need opportunities to make good connections, good community with other students who want to make an impact as well,” said Gibbs.

Classrooms, study spaces, a coffee shop, outdoor patio, and sand volleyball court will be added to the center.

The organization expects to open the facility in early June.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Road back open at South Loop 335 and Coulter after major crash
Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude
First Alert Event
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday
March 21 First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms

Latest News

Highway 56 and Highway 64/87 are closed due to weather conditions.
Highway 56, Highway 64/87 are closed in Union County
Highway 325
Cimarron County officials respond to 1 vehicle roll over due to weather conditions
March 21 First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms
Booker Fire Department pole on fire
Xcel Energy: Northwest side of Booker will be out of power most of the night