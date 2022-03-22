Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms

By Adrian Campa, Shelden Breshears and Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After heavy rain with strong gusty winds on Monday afternoon, cold air takes over with 3-6 inches of wet snow likely.

March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert

Heavy wet snow will continue through the mid-morning hours on Tuesday. In addition, strong north winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph and gust near 50 mph at times.

The combination will cause travel trouble through the morning and could damage trees and power lines.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert
March 21 First Alert

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

