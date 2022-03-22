FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After heavy rain with strong gusty winds on Monday afternoon, cold air takes over with 3-6 inches of wet snow likely.

March 21 First Alert (KFDA)

Heavy wet snow will continue through the mid-morning hours on Tuesday. In addition, strong north winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph and gust near 50 mph at times.

The combination will cause travel trouble through the morning and could damage trees and power lines.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

