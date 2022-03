CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Cimarron County officials respond to a one vehicle roll over on Highway 325/NS24 this evening.

Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office says the roadways are icy due to dropping temperatures.

Officials ask to restrict travel for safety reasons.

Location 325/NS24  Single vehicle collision due to worsening road conditions. Please be advised that roadways are... Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Monday, March 21, 2022

