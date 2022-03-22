Who's Hiring?
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man wrestles, body slams suspected shoplifters at California Walgreens

A frustrated customer took matters into his own hands with a suspected shoplifter and his associate at an Alameda, California, Walgreens. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) – A man in California took matters into his own hands at a drug store in northern California by wrestling a suspected shoplifter.

The entire situation was caught on camera.

Witnessing what appears to be shoplifting at Walgreens isn’t exactly uncommon in the San Francisco Bay Area these days.

But what is uncommon is seeing a customer step in to stop the crime themselves. The man requested he only be referred to by his first name of Kevin.

“This is a time you can make an impact, make this happen,” Kevin said. “I see him leaving the store, and I threw him to the ground.”

The altercation, which happened on a Saturday afternoon, quickly escalated.

“I am way bigger than you and I will **** you up,” Kevin says to the man in the video. “I am placing you under citizen’s arrest.”

The struggle ensues for more than two minutes.

Kevin can be heard asking bystanders to call police and also blaming the suspect for increasing prices.

The suspect then starts yelling out to a friend.

“He kept calling for his friend, and I thought he was fibbin,” Kevin said.

But the man wasn’t. A moment later, a sedan pulled up, and a man in blue walked towards the store.

“He came up behind me and tried to get me in a headlock,” Kevin said. “Then I picked him up by the groin and threw him to the ground.”

Kevin lost his shoes during the struggle.

Both suspects ran to the getaway car nearby.

Police say that if you witness a crime and can record it safely, it’s good to do so, but to get involved opens yourself up to litigation.

“I could have been charged with assault and may be charged with assault,” Kevin said. “It’s infuriating.”

According to police, the stolen merchandise was recovered, and Walgreens did not seek prosecution.

Even so, Kevin said he would do the same thing if he were faced with the same situation.

“My mom would kill me, my friends will kill me, but yeah, I’d do it all over again,” Kevin said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

