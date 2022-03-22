Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Applications open for United Family 2022 Summer Internships

The United Family(source: The United Family.)
The United Family(source: The United Family.)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are open for the United Family’s summer internship program for college students or recent graduates.

The internships will run for 10 weeks during the summer months. The positions are also eligible for full-time pay with up to 40 hours per week.

Applicants can apply for areas within the United Family like marketing, I.T., accounting, human resources, merchandising, supply chain, finance and more.

“Opportunities for internship applicants are almost limitless with The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, EVP of Talent Management for The United Family. “There are so many different fields all at work under one roof. Because of that, we can accommodate almost any type of qualified student in a variety of majors.”

Applications are open until April 1.

To apply, click here — search the word “summer” in the keyword search and click on Summer Internship Program. To apply, you will need to complete the application, submit a resume, send in a transcript as well as two recommendation letters and an essay.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
power outage
Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm
I40 West at a Standstill
I-40 West back open after road conditions cause closure
First Alert All Clear
ALL CLEAR: Winds linger, but skies are clearing.
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Latest News

Mt. Dora area is experiencing an emergency outage due to a damaged pole.
Power outage due to damage pole in Mt. Dora area
TTU Assistant Coach Kirk Bryant
TTU football assistant coach set to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the...
Amarillo EDC announces new job-matching platform for job seekers
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec