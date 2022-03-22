Applications open for United Family 2022 Summer Internships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are open for the United Family’s summer internship program for college students or recent graduates.

The internships will run for 10 weeks during the summer months. The positions are also eligible for full-time pay with up to 40 hours per week.

Applicants can apply for areas within the United Family like marketing, I.T., accounting, human resources, merchandising, supply chain, finance and more.

“Opportunities for internship applicants are almost limitless with The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, EVP of Talent Management for The United Family. “There are so many different fields all at work under one roof. Because of that, we can accommodate almost any type of qualified student in a variety of majors.”

Applications are open until April 1.

To apply, click here — search the word “summer” in the keyword search and click on Summer Internship Program. To apply, you will need to complete the application, submit a resume, send in a transcript as well as two recommendation letters and an essay.

