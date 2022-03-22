Amarillo Fire Department receives its first medical transportation and evacuation service vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has received its first ambulance bus referred to as AMBUS, it’s just what is sounds like, an ambulance the size of a bus.

AMBUS is used to provide advanced medical transportation and evacuation services.

The ambulance bus will respond to mass casualty incidents, provide large medical transportation, firefighter rehabilitation, and additional disaster services through the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The buses are used in local and regional response plans for emergencies as well as state activation.

The Amarillo Fire Department believes that the AMBUS will provide a new way of responding to medical and natural disaster emergencies.

“We’ll be a part of that EMTF group so if there is an incident anywhere in the state then these buses will be called upon, certainly during a hurricane or something like that,” said Jeff Harbin, the Amarillo Fire Department EMS Captain.

The AMBUS costs $750,000 total, with an additional $300,000 for equipment and supplies.

AFD said that the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council has played a major role in securing the AMBUS.

“We’re pretty excited about it, it just arrived in Amarillo yesterday. It is still currently in possession of the RAC, the Regional Advisory Council. The City Council is approving the agreement with the RAC today so we can take possession of the AMBUS,” said Harbin.

The ambulance has a 24-patient capacity and will include a mobile intensive care unit (MICU) with medical monitoring equipment.

“This bus is really capable for anything and that’s why they call it an ambulance bus, it would have MIC, Mobile Intensive Care availability and ideally in most situations these patients are not going to be the real critical patients,” said Harbin.

Ambuses are incorporated into local & regional response plans to ensure safety for the community.

“We can be able to help out in an emergency that’s not necessarily in our area but there’s certainly circumstances where this bus could have been used in the past,” said Harbin.

AFD plans to have the bus running soon and is looking forward to the impact the bus will have.

“What I am most excited about is having that resource available. The fire department has made a push over the last several years to move more to a higher level of care that our EMS providers can maintain,” said Harbin.

