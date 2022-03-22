All Weather Types

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a wild and stormy Monday afternoon, winter takes over. Heavy rain and strong gusty winds pounded the Panhandle before cold air began to change the rain over to snow. Most locations will see 1-2 inches of heavy wet snow with many getting 3-6 inches through Tuesday morning. Heavy wet snow will cause travel trouble, with blowing snow reducing visibility at times. The storm will pull away through Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday
March 21 First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Winter cold air continues to take over from heavy rain and storms

