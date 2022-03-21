Storybridge launches new free program to involve parents and caregivers in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is launching Kinderbridge, a guided playgroup for children from birth to 5-year-old’s.

Kinderbridge is kicking off April 5, and will happen on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. every month at Heal the City.

The guided play group lasts 90 minutes and is free for the community to attend.

Chandra Perkins, Storybridge Founder and Director, said that the time is divided into different sections offering a variety of activities for children and information for caregivers and parents.

“The first 30 minutes will be a parent coaching session where the kids are allowed to free play, the next time block is large group activities with story time, and the last 30 minutes will be age-appropriate center play,” said Perkins.

Kinderbridge is designed to help guide both the parent and child through intentional interactions.

“If you have an infant the way you play and interact with that infant is very different from playing with a 4-year-old, we will have specific areas where parents can take their kids,” said Perkins.

Sara Hill, Kinderbridge Program Coordinator, believes that this project will help to prepare children for the classroom.

“We just wanted to start something in the community to give parents and caregivers tools they can use to help get their kids more school ready,” said Hill.

Children will be gifted with activities to take home and continue learning.

“We also are giving books, toys, and tools for at home at all of the sessions,” said Perkins.

Storybridge hopes that Kinderbridge will be stress-free for parents and will allow parents to build a community with others.

“It’s low pressure, we are going to have snacks, sing, read, play games, and form community for other parents who have kids the same age,” said Hill. “People will be able to connect and help each other through the positive and hard things through being a parent and walk away with extra ideas to do at home.”

Kinderbridge plans to expand its meeting locations to the Hillside Northwest campus beginning in May.



