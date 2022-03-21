Spring: In like a Lion?

After a windy Sunday, the stage is set for a possibly active 24 hours! An incoming low pressure system is set to give a little lift to what moisture we do have today, which is likely to spur shower and even thunderstorm chances for much of the region. As the system passes through, winds will turn out of the north with an incoming front, which could then turn rain into snow, leading to a couple of inches possible in the heaviest areas. Expected impacts from this system will be high winds, small hail, and blowing snow in the overnight hours. Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will be cooler today, with highs peaking in the upper 50s, low 60s at best.

