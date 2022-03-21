Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Road back open at South Loop 335 and Coulter after major crash
Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
First Alert Event
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Eastland Complex Fire in West-Central Texas
Donations needed after devastating Eastland Complex wildfires
Kids Camps
AC opens registration for summer Kids Camps
Webinar
America’s SBDC at WT to host webinar on Google Analytics
The severe weather risk categories for 3/21
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible Monday, snow on Tuesday with winds for all