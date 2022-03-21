Donations needed after devastating Eastland Complex wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies are needed after the devastating Eastland Complex wildfires that have burned more than 45,000 acres in Eastland County.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, along with Red Chain Feeds, Texas Animal Health Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association are coordinating efforts for the donations.

“These donations will go directly to those who need them as soon as possible,” said Monty Dozier, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension director, Disaster Assessment Recovery, College Station. “Texans are known for their generosity and deep values of Texas agriculture during times of need. This is certainly a situation where our neighbors and friends are needing assistance after losing some if not all of their livelihoods.”

To make a donation, call Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Donation Hotline at 979-314-8200.

