City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts poster contest accepting young artists submissions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts poster contest is now accepting submissions from young artists to promote the importance of water conservation.

The contest starts March 20 and ends May 6, open to area students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Thirteen winners will receive a prize, including a dining gift card and Amarillo Sod Poodles merchandise, and have their artwork featured in the next EDC calendar.

Winners and prizes will be announced at the May 24 Amarillo City Council meeting.

Entry forms, general rules and prize information are available at water.amarillo.gov

For more information, contact Julie Allegretti, COA Utilities Program Manager, at (806) 378-6032. Emails can be sent to everydropcounts@amarillo.gov or julie.allegretti@amarillo.gov or City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest (City Of Amarillo)

