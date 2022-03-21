Who's Hiring?
Body of Perryton US Marine returning after declared Missing In Action for over 80 years

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - A US Marine from Perryton who has been declared Missing In Action for over 80 years had been found and will be laid to rest in April.

Pvt Waldean Black was a US Marine from Perryton who served on the battleship USS Oklahoma and was declared Missing In Action when he fought at Pear Harbor, over 80 years ago.

He was recently identified and will be returning home to full-military honors and will be laid to rest.

Pvt Black will be escorted by US Military personnel from Hawaii to Offutt Air Force Base where US Marines from Lubbock will perform a transfer ritual and will be escorted the rest of the way.

The funeral service is scheduled for April 28.

