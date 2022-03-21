America’s SBDC at WT to host webinar on Google Analytics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - America’s Small Business Development Center at WT is holding a webinar on google analytics Wednesday.

The free online event begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until noon.

‘Make Better Business Decisions with Google Analytics’ will include a discussion by Maria Elena Duron, speaker for Grow with Google.

The info-packed webinar is intended to help business owners grow their online business.

Sign up online here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.