America's SBDC at WT to host webinar on Google Analytics

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - America’s Small Business Development Center at WT is holding a webinar on google analytics Wednesday.

The free online event begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until noon.

‘Make Better Business Decisions with Google Analytics’ will include a discussion by Maria Elena Duron, speaker for Grow with Google.

The info-packed webinar is intended to help business owners grow their online business.

Sign up online here.

