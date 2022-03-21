Who's Hiring?
Amarillo State of the Economy luncheon to be held on Wednesday

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual State of the Economy luncheon will take place on Wednesday.

The free event takes place at The Embassy Suites in Amarillo, 550 S. Buchanan Street.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation said the featured speaker will be Dr. Anne Macy, Edwards Professor of Finance at WTAMU.

The event annually provides an update on the economic outlooks for Amarillo and takes a deep dive into “macro-economic issues and how they impact our community,” according to the AEDC.

Those interested in attending can reserve their spot here.

