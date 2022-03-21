Amarillo Fire Department: Child’s condition improving after rescue from house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A child who was rescued from a house fire in Amarillo last week is no longer in the burn unit.

Doctors say the condition of the child is improving.

The Amarillo Fire Department says the child is in the pediatric ICU in a Lubbock hospital and is no longer in the burn unit.

She is on a ventilator and still considered in critical condition.

Firefighters responded to the house fire on Thursday near 15th and South Woodlands.

When crews arrived, a woman said the child was trapped inside.

They were able to rescue the child by taking an AC unit and crawling inside the home.

