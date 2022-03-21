AC opens registration for summer Kids Camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is now registering kids for their summer Kids Camps.

Camps are open for grades K-12 and range from science, technology, athletics and more.

Ascension Academy camps are open for K-5th grade and allow younger campers to “thrive and explore in a safe and secure environment” according to AC.

Older campers can attend camps at the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

For more information please call the Community Enrichment office at (806) 371-2920.

