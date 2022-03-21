Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed; police open DUI probe

Police say a woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two Pennsylvania troopers and a pedestrian. (KYW, PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were dispatched after a man was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia, Capt. James Kemm said.

The troopers arrived around 12:45 a.m. Monday and were trying to take the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle when another vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” struck all three, Kemm said.

“The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95,” Kemm said. The vehicle ended up on the right-side shoulder of the highway and the driver remained at the scene. Other arriving troopers found witnesses trying to revive the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, Kemm said.

“Right now, we are conducting an active investigation that is DUI-related,” Kemm said. The pedestrian’s name is not being released pending notification of his relatives.

Mack, 33, enlisted in November 2014 and has been assigned to the Philadelphia barracks since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February of last year and graduated in August.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the troopers “made the ultimate sacrifice,” braving the dangers of traffic at night on the busy highway to aid someone whose own life was in danger.

“These troopers personified our department’s core values of honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty,” he said. “... They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short.”

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said both troopers were organ donors and have donated their organs to the Gift of Life Program.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff through Friday in their honor, calling it “a very sad day for Pennsylvania.” He called it a reminder of the heroism of state troopers who “lay their lives on the line for all of us every day.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Tuesday
March 21 First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Winds linger, but skies are clearing.
power outage
Xcel: 50,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm
I40 West at a Standstill
I-40 West back open after road conditions cause closure
Authorities in Pampa, Texas are looking for two missing girls ages two and seven.
Amber Alert discontinued for two missing girls from Texas Panhandle

Latest News

Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed when...
At least 18 tornadoes reportedly touch down in Texas, Oklahoma
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1