1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi and a car near Claude over the weekend.

Around 1:40 a.m. on March 20, DPS officials say a semi truck was exiting a rest area on US 287 eastbound and began to merge onto the main roadway.

DPS officials say the semi did not yield the right of way to a car traveling on the outside lane of US 287, causing the car to crash into the semi.

The car overturned and entered the median, and the driver was thrown from the car.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Coy Crowder of Nashville, Tennessee, died on the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

