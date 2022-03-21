Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi and a car near Claude over the weekend.

Around 1:40 a.m. on March 20, DPS officials say a semi truck was exiting a rest area on US 287 eastbound and began to merge onto the main roadway.

DPS officials say the semi did not yield the right of way to a car traveling on the outside lane of US 287, causing the car to crash into the semi.

The car overturned and entered the median, and the driver was thrown from the car.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Coy Crowder of Nashville, Tennessee, died on the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Road back open at South Loop 335 and Coulter after major crash
Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
First Alert Event
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Latest News

Eastland Complex Fire in West-Central Texas
Donations needed after devastating Eastland Complex wildfires
Kids Camps
AC opens registration for summer Kids Camps
Webinar
America’s SBDC at WT to host webinar on Google Analytics
The severe weather risk categories for 3/21
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible Monday, snow on Tuesday with winds for all
Amarillo State of the Economy luncheon to be held on Wednesday