WT sprint relays break records, Swoopes sweeps shot and discus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - On the last day of winter, West Texas A&M hosted their WT Spring Meet to start the outdoor track and field season. Some of the Buffs, including Zada Swoopes and Benjamin Azamati, just won the NCAA DII Indoor National Championships and they’re already back to work.

Swoopes started the outdoor season with a win in shot put and discus. She threw 17.16 meters in shot put and 53.93 meters in discus. The USTFCCCA South Central Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year is pleased with the strong start.

”I’m very excited. It was my last first outdoor meet, so we had to make the most of it,” said Swoopes. “Very excited to start the season with a 17.16. Hope to progress up to 18. Working out the little kinks and nicks and trying to perfect it as much as I can.”

Both the men and women’s 4x100 meter relay broke West Texas A&M program records. The men’s team made up of Sifiso Miya, Quinton Sansing, Desmond Aryee and Ghana Olympian Benjamin Azamati finished the sprint relay in 39.57 seconds. That time is .35 faster than the record set in 2021.

”You know, first meet we really didn’t get a whole lot of time to work them, but they went good enough for a school record,” said Sansing. “That’s all you can hope for at this point and try to progress each week in handoffs. It just shows that our team is doing something right here and we’ve got a lot of great athletes running for us.”

The Lady Buffs’ 4x100 meter relay recorded a 44.74 time, just .11 faster than the record set in 2017. The relay consisted of Jordanae Scott, NCAA Indoor Champion Leah Belfield, Alana Wilson and DeOndra Green.

“It’s new beginnings for us. We worked really hard at it last year and didn’t quite get it,” said Wilson. “For us to come out and do it at the first meet it’s a good feeling.”

