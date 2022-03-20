Wranglers sweep Rhinos, Korzhyletskyi and Skrastins score twice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers earned a much needed weekend sweep over the El Paso Rhinos, winning Saturday 5-3. Amarillo’s Ukrainian Danylo Korzhyletskyi and Latvian Kristaps Skrastins recorded two goals each. Glebs Prohornekovs recorded the other goal.

Next week the Wranglers host the Shreveport MudBugs, the team that is sitting fourth in the South Division standings. Amarillo is 6 points back from that playoff spot with 8 games, 6 home, left on the NAHL schedule.

