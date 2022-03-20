Who's Hiring?
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

