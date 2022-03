STINNETT Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is reporting the wildfire in area of 687 and Luginbyhl Road near southern Stinnett is now contained.

Fire crews contained this fire with assist from several agencies that were nearby from a previous fire.

Stinnett residents can stand-down. No evacuation is needed.

