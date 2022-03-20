HWY 70 between Lockney and Floydada is open for all traffic, hazy conditions still remain due to smoke from grass fire

LOCKNEY, Texas (KFDA) - East bound traffic was diverted to North FM 378 in Lockney as motorists were ask to avoid Highway 70 between Lockney and Floydada, due to multiple fire crews battling a large grass fire.

The highway was opened back up for all traffic around 5:30 p.m., but hazy conditions still remain.

Authorities still recommend motorists avoid the area if possible due to low visibility.

The 400 acre fire is contained and officials will continue to monitor throughout the night.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.