Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Road back open at South Loop 335 and Coulter after major crash
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband International Air Port
Tommy Lynn Hall
Wanted Amarillo man in critical condition after high speed chase in Altus
Police lights
Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest
City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts poster contest accepting young artists submissions
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington