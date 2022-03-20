Who's Hiring?
Haelzle’s fifth inning blooper leads Amarillo High past Randall 3-1

By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies lost their District 3-5A season opener to Plainview on Friday 5-3, but they redeemed themselves in the Battle of Bell Street on Saturday. The Sandies defeated the Randall Raiders 3-1.

Connor Haelzle hit a blooper in the fifth to record the first run on the board. His 2 RBI double brought home Jacob Self and Brock Wade. Self recorded the other RBI later in the game.

Randall’s Andrew Ramos brought home the Raiders’ lone run of the game. His grounder past short in the fifth allowed Jake Scott to run from second to home plate, closing the gap 2-1.

Haldey Cox led AHS on the hill. The righthander lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing 6 hits and 1 run while striking out 2. Relief pitcher Sawyer Shipman recorded the last two outs of the game to earn the save.

