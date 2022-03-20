Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Monday Afternoon To Snow & Near Blizzard Conditions Monday Night

First Alert Event
First Alert Event(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region.

We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. The primary concern will be damaging winds of 60mph and hail to quarter size. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the overall tornado threat is very low. Here is the current severe weather outlook for Monday afternoon:

Monday's Severe Weather Outlook
Monday's Severe Weather Outlook(KFDA, SPC)
High Def Model showing storms Monday afternoon
High Def Model showing storms Monday afternoon(KFDA)

Late Monday, we’ll see precipitation changing over to all snow, which will be a heavy wet snow. During this time, we’ll see winds from the N at 20-30mph with gusts of 35-45mph leading to near blizzard conditions. It’s still a little early for snowfall totals, but current thoughts are widespread 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possibloe, primarily on grassy surfaces.

High Definition Model showing snow Monday night
High Definition Model showing snow Monday night(KFDA)

There are still some fine tuning to make with this forecast... Here is what we know right now:

What We Know
What We Know(KFDA)

The bottom line is this is looking to be an impactful event and you will need to stay tuned!

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

