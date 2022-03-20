Buffs sweep Saturday doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 4 West Texas A&M Buffs baseball team got back to their winning ways on Saturday, picking up a Lone Star Conference sweep over the Oklahoma Christian Eagles at Wilder Park. WT won game one 9-3 and game two 6-4.

Tomorrow’s series finale has been moved up to an 11 a.m. first pitch due to the threat of high wind gusts in the Texas Panhandle in the late afternoon.

