Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wranglers overpower Rhinos 4-1, CJ Zezima scores 2 goals

By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers entered Friday night’s game against the El Paso Rhinos with 10 games left on the NAHL regular season schedule. The Wranglers won 4-1, closing the gap for their playoff chase.

CJ Zezima led the way on offense scoring two goals in the second period for the Wranglers. Danylo Korzhyletskyi added an insurance goal in the third period making it 4-1. Korzhyletskyi also added in the first period to Glebs Prohorenkovs.

”Just sticking to our game plan. You know, tracking hard on the back check and just playing our game plain and simple,” said Zezima. “Hard on the forecheck and creating turnovers, so hopefully we can turn it around tomorrow and get another win.”

Now the Wranglers sit four points behind the Shreveport Mudbugs in the South Division. The Mudbugs currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot if the season ended today. The Wranglers are sixth.

The Wranglers and Rhinos drop the puck for game two on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center. After this weekend, the Wranglers have six home games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Borger PD: Highway 152 now open
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband International Air Port
Tommy Lynn Hall
Wanted Amarillo man in critical condition after high speed chase in Altus
Police lights
Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County

Latest News

Canyon's Whitney Willeford wins triple and long jump, finishing with personal best in long jump...
Panhandle’s Worker’s Meet ends with personal bests
West Texas A&M held a sendoff for the Lady Buffs as they travel to Birmingham for the Elite...
Lady Buffs Birmingham bound
VIDEO: Lady Buffs familiar with Elite Eight opponent Glenville State’s style of play
VIDEO: Panhandle’s Worker’s Meet ends with personal bests