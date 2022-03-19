Wranglers overpower Rhinos 4-1, CJ Zezima scores 2 goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers entered Friday night’s game against the El Paso Rhinos with 10 games left on the NAHL regular season schedule. The Wranglers won 4-1, closing the gap for their playoff chase.

CJ Zezima led the way on offense scoring two goals in the second period for the Wranglers. Danylo Korzhyletskyi added an insurance goal in the third period making it 4-1. Korzhyletskyi also added in the first period to Glebs Prohorenkovs.

”Just sticking to our game plan. You know, tracking hard on the back check and just playing our game plain and simple,” said Zezima. “Hard on the forecheck and creating turnovers, so hopefully we can turn it around tomorrow and get another win.”

Now the Wranglers sit four points behind the Shreveport Mudbugs in the South Division. The Mudbugs currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot if the season ended today. The Wranglers are sixth.

The Wranglers and Rhinos drop the puck for game two on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center. After this weekend, the Wranglers have six home games left in the regular season.

Cool moment here for @NAHLwranglers Ukrainian Danylo Korzhyletskyi. He scores a goal backdoor on the rebound off the post. Then he celebrates pounding his chest with the Ukrainian crest. 💙💛 #PrayForUkraine @NC10_Sports @lancelahnert @NAHLHockey @TexSR_Tanner1 pic.twitter.com/lve9uFUigD — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) March 19, 2022

