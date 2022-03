AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cooler end to the workweek, we warm up through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s ahead of the next storm system that will arrive on Monday. Monday looks like the best chance for rain in some time. Some thunderstorms are possible as well. As the storm moves past on Tuesday it may end with some light snow mixed in.

