Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened earlier today.

According to DPS, at around 9:00 a.m. Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Deputies went to check on a person who was walking in the center of the road near State Highway 152 and Spring Creek Road.

When the Hutchinson County Deputy arrived on scene and contacted 31-year-old Billy Mitchell.

Mitchell ran towards the deputy with a knife, and attacked the deputy.

The Deputy was injured in the attack and has knife wounds.

The deputy discharged his service weapon and struck Mitchell.

Mitchell was pronounced dead on scene.

The Deputy was treated for his wounds on scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is still ongoing.

