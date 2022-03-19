Shamrock kicks off 75th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock is starting its 75th annual St. Patricks day celebration that will last all weekend.

Today food trucks and vendors came out alongside a special guest coming from Texas Tech.

The carnival and ceremonial banquet started off official programming for the weekend.

City officials are happy to celebrate again not being able to last year due to COVID-19.

“So many people coming and going it’s just super for the town, the weekend is just enormous, its such a boost for our economy, and just a boost for the whole area,” said Lynn Ramsey, Mayor of Shamrock.

Tomorrow Shamrock will be having its parade down mainstreet and other events like a craft fair and pageant contest.

