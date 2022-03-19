Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Shamrock kicks off 75th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock is starting its 75th annual St. Patricks day celebration that will last all weekend.

Today food trucks and vendors came out alongside a special guest coming from Texas Tech.

The carnival and ceremonial banquet started off official programming for the weekend.

City officials are happy to celebrate again not being able to last year due to COVID-19.

“So many people coming and going it’s just super for the town, the weekend is just enormous, its such a boost for our economy, and just a boost for the whole area,” said Lynn Ramsey, Mayor of Shamrock.

Tomorrow Shamrock will be having its parade down mainstreet and other events like a craft fair and pageant contest.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Borger PD: Highway 152 now open
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband International Air Port
Tommy Lynn Hall
Wanted Amarillo man in critical condition after high speed chase in Altus
Police lights
Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County

Latest News

Police lights
Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County
Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Lopphay Gum Pratommarath
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder in Potter County
THC seized from the vehicle
DPS seizes over 437 pounds of THC in traffic stop near Conway