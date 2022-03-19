Panhandle’s Worker’s Meet ends with personal bests

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle High School held their Worker’s Meet on Friday. At least 16 schools showed up to compete in track and field. Canyon won Varsity and JV girls. Childress won Varsity boys and Bushland took JV boys.

Canyon senior Whitney Willeford placed very well in her third meet of the season. She won long jump (17′8.25″), triple jump (33′6.5″) and the 200 meters (26.58). The senior and GOAT Scholar Athlete also finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Willeford’s long jump was extra special because it was a personal best.

”My goal is just to go out there and compete to the best of my ability and try to jump as far as I can,” said Willeford. “When they said 17′ 8″ that was a pretty big moment for me because I haven’t jumped that since State of last year, so it was cool to PR here and it was a nice day to do it.”

Wildorado senior Dustin Bryant is looking to defend his UIL 1A State title in long jump and he’s off to a great start with a second place finish (20′6.5″) behind Bushland’s Kash Bradley (21′05″). Bryant won the triple jump (42′6.75″). Friona’s Jacob Bautista placed second (40′05″).

”Being a 1A school I was kind of scared a little bit because I knew there was going to be some bigger schools, but I wanted to try and place and stay up there with the bigger schools,” said Bryant. “That was probably my main goal, but pulling out a win in the long jump and the triple jump was pretty big for me.”

Childress senior Kaden Husband’s won the 3200 meters by nearly 30 seconds in an official time of 10:58.35. Once the senior pulled away from the pack nobody ever caught up. Husband also ran the 800 meters and finished second. Husband never ran the 3200 in a track meet, but he was pleased with his first race.

”I wanted to get sub-11. I knew it was windy. I knew it was cold. My first couple of laps I wanted to stay behind someone,” said Husband. “Use them as a window block. Tire them out and then by the fourth lap get ahead and maintain pace and try to hit 80 every lap.”

