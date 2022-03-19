Lady Buffs Birmingham bound

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs departed Canyon for Birmingham on Friday. WT is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, and they are looking to win their first NCAA DII National Quarterfinal since 2014 when they finished Runner-Up.

Alumni and fans gathered outside of the First United Bank Center to send the Lady Buffs off. Plus, a celebratory police escort led the way to the airport. Fans are very proud of what the Lady Buffs and first-year head coach Josh Prock, from ENMU, have accomplished.

”It is just phenomenal for him to put so many random pieces together and come up with a fantastic team that has done nothing but win, win and win,” said Pamela Haymes, West Texas A&M 1981 alum. “It’s great. I love them and I’m so proud of them. What they’ve accomplished this season.”

Six-seed West Texas A&M and three-seed Glenville State tipoff on Monday at noon.

West Texas A&M hosts Lady Buffs watch party for Elite Eight. (Source: KFDA)

