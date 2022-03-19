Who's Hiring?
Grass fire near FM 1151 is 100% contained

Potter County Fire-Rescue
Potter County Fire-Rescue
By KFDA Digital
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 26 acre grass fire near FM 1151, west of FM 1258 close to the River Falls Airport is 100% contained.

Welding operations have been determined as the cause of the fire.

Fire agencies that responded to the fire included the Randall County Fire Department with assist from Potter County Fire-Rescue and Texas A&M Forest Service.

Potter County officials say there are no injuries, with two structures threatened.

