Grass fire near FM 1151 is 100% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 26 acre grass fire near FM 1151, west of FM 1258 close to the River Falls Airport is 100% contained.

Welding operations have been determined as the cause of the fire.

Fire agencies that responded to the fire included the Randall County Fire Department with assist from Potter County Fire-Rescue and Texas A&M Forest Service.

Potter County officials say there are no injuries, with two structures threatened.

