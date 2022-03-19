Grass fire near FM 1151 is 100% contained
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 26 acre grass fire near FM 1151, west of FM 1258 close to the River Falls Airport is 100% contained.
Welding operations have been determined as the cause of the fire.
Fire agencies that responded to the fire included the Randall County Fire Department with assist from Potter County Fire-Rescue and Texas A&M Forest Service.
Potter County officials say there are no injuries, with two structures threatened.
