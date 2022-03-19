Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Adrian’s Weekend Outlook: Sunny & Warm with Fire Danger

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cool work week, highs this weekend will be back above average into the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be light Saturday from the SW at 5-15mph. Sunday is when the winds will ramp up from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 40-55mph. This will lead to critical fire danger Sunday afternoon, so no burning! We’ll also be tracking a storm system coming in late Sunday night bringing the chance of widespread precipitation for the new work week... You’ll want to stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tess Birkenfield
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband International Air Port
Police lights
Man dead after officer involved shooting during an assist in Hutchinson County
Tommy Lynn Hall
Wanted Amarillo man in critical condition after high speed chase in Altus
Lopphay Gum Pratommarath
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder in Potter County

Latest News

Adrian's Forecast 3-19-22
Adrian's Forecast 3-19-22
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Weekend
Warmer Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
*Mostly* beautiful weekend ahead