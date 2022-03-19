Adrian’s Weekend Outlook: Sunny & Warm with Fire Danger

After a cool work week, highs this weekend will be back above average into the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be light Saturday from the SW at 5-15mph. Sunday is when the winds will ramp up from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 40-55mph. This will lead to critical fire danger Sunday afternoon, so no burning! We’ll also be tracking a storm system coming in late Sunday night bringing the chance of widespread precipitation for the new work week... You’ll want to stay tuned!

