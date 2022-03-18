Who's Hiring?
Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening.

According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation.

29-year-old Tess Birkenfeld, was found dead by a family member inside her fifth wheel mobile home at an RV trailer park in Happy.

DPS says there are currently no suspects.

Birkenfeld was sent to Lubbock for Autopsy.

The results are pending.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There are no further details at this time.

If you have any information, call Swisher County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 995-3367.

