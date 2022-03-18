Who's Hiring?
Wanted Amarillo man in critical condition after high speed chase in Altus

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDA) - An Amarillo man suffered injuries from a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.

According to officials, at around 2:30 p.m. 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Hall was originally stopped by Altus police for a traffic violation near West Broadway.

During the stop, he was identified as a wanted person with multiple felony arrest warrants from jurisdictions in Texas and New Mexico.

Hall avoided arrest and began driving West bound on Highway 62 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Altus police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Jackson County Deputies also pursued the driver, as the chase continued for around 40 miles.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention” maneuver around 4-miles West of Hollis.

Hall was rescued by law enforcement on the scene after the vehicle he was driving wrecked and caught fire.

He was later transported to hospital for his injuries.

According to OU Health, Hall is in critical condition.

There were no injures to law enforcement agencies involved.

