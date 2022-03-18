Surge in gas prices causes growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the surge in gas prices, one Amarillo car dealership says it’s seeing a growing demand for electric or hybrid vehicles.

Street Volkswagen in Amarillo says many customers are trading out the pump for EV charging stations.

“The fact that we can charge up two or three times a week at night we skip the gas pump, the vehicle has range for about 260 to 275 miles,” said Shane Giese, electric car owner.

John Luciano, owner of Street Volkswagen, says not only are people coming in for hybrid and electric vehicles, but for anything that is more fuel efficient.

“I’m not sure I want to convert my house and have a plug and I don’t know if I’m there yet, but what do you have that holds 30 to 40 miles. I just went to the gas station and it was $5 and my car holds 25 gallons and it was $125 and I can go through that in less than a week and while that’s $500 a month in fuel, I’m not sure I can do that,” said Luciano.

He says the problem with this growing demand is not having the inventory on their lots.

“If I get one it’s gone, so almost everything right now all of our Volkswagens are pretty much presold,” said Luciano.

This time last year he says the lot would be stocked with roughly 400 new cars on the ground and now there are less than 10.

He says if someone wants a car they most likely have to order it and once it comes in they can pick it up.

Another problem they are experiencing is with the chip shortage, saying the Russia Ukraine situation is making it even worse.

“Some of the chips were built there, wiring harnesses are built there, they’re a great country for labor, building auto car parts, so that’s even going to put more downward pressure on the current market,” said Luciano.

One thing he says that consumers may not think about is the chip is needed for more than just the car.

“You got chips that are not able to get into a part and that part is the part that the factory needs to fix its machine to make the part that I need for the car, and it’s just getting worse,” said Luciano.

He says an average car has about 3,000 chips.

A lot of companies are starting to build more basic cars, using less chips to get around the shortage.

Luciano says his personal prediction is that the shortage will continue through the year.

“I think next year we start to get our hands around it possibly a couple of plants that have been built for chips will probably come online and get there, but that’s probably still 12 months from now and a considerable amount of money,” said Luciano.

