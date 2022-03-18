Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband International Air Port

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department was alerted this morning at around 11:16 a.m. about an inbound air craft with smoke in the cabin.

The Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews were dispatched and set up near the runway before an A320 Airbus carrying 115 passengers landed.

Crews were in contact with the pilots in order to assess the situation.

The pilots reported some heat in the cockpit area but no flames.

Upon landing, most of the smoke had dissipated, allowing the passengers to self-evacuate the plane at the terminal.

Firefighters boarded the plane with thermal imaging cameras and found no active heat signatures.

Some of the passengers reported having a headache and were checked out by AMS crews but no one was transported to the hospital and no injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the smoke in the cabin of the plane at this time.

The release says the aircraft was an A320 airbus carrying 115 passengers.

Today, the AFD Aircraft Rescue team was alerted to an inbound aircraft with smoke in the cabin. The ARFF crews set up... Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.