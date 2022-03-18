Who's Hiring?
*Mostly* beautiful weekend ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
After the craziness of Thursday, skies are clearing, temperatures are warming, and winds are calming! For Saturday, we’ll start the day out slightly below or just at freezing, but thankfully winds will stay down, so wind chill won’t be a major concern. Temperatures should warm into the 70s. We’ll continue that trend into Sunday, however winds will kick up into the 20-30 mph range as an incoming system looks to bring rain and wintry mix chances to the region Monday into Tuesday.

