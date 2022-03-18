Lady Buffs familiar with Elite Eight opponent Glenville State’s style of play

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M (26-10) is back in the NCAA DII Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, but they have a tough challenge against a team that has only lost one game this season, Glenville State (32-1).

“They’re really, really good. They’re really athletic,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “They really can get to the hole, so you know one of the big keys is having to contain them. You know, contain them off the dribble.”

The Pioneers lead the nation in scoring and have made the second most three-pointers at 315.

“I just know they’re really fast. They were number one for a little bit averaging 90 (96.1) points per game, honestly,” said Lauren Taylor, West Texas A&M combo guard. “They shoot a lot of threes and I mean it’s a challenge. I’m excited.”

Glenville State’s defense loves to press and they are similar to opponents WT has faced this season.

“I mean Commerce is similar to this team because they are both pretty athletic,” said Prock. “You know, Commerce is a little bit different because they have a little better post kids maybe. Those kind of teams have prepared us for this game for sure.”

The Lady Buffs have the size advantage with four players over 6′. The Pioneers only have two. WT’s tall posts give the Lady Buffs options.

“Our game plan kind of changes based on who we play,” said Taylor. “If it’s a smaller team we are definitely going to pound it inside.”

“The versatility in our team is really great and even the versatility between positions but also between players,” said Zamorye Roberts.

The journey is part of the playoff experience, and Alabama will be a first for many of the coaches and players.

“I’ve driven through. I’ve been to Alabama, but never actually stayed,” said Prock. “My hopes is that we get to stay a whole week and enjoy the sites there.”

The six-seed Lady Buffs and three-seed Pioneers tipoff the NCAA DII National Quarterfinals on Monday, March 21 at noon in Birmingham, Alabama. North Georgia earned the top seed.

