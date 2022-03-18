Fire crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an unoccupied home last night.

Crews were sent at 10:00 p.m. to the home at 3610 NE 24th.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home, and AFD said they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The home has “no trespassing” signs on it and officials found no one around the home.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

