DPS seizes over 437 pounds of THC in traffic stop near Conway

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS seized more than 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop in Carson County Thursday.

A DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 40 near Conway.

Officials said the trooper discovered, thanks to a DPS canine unit, 140 glass jars of THC concealed inside multiple boxes in the second and third row seating area.

The driver, 59-year-old John Caruso of Redondo Beach, Califonia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS said the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angelas to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

