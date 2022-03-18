DPS seizes over 437 pounds of THC in traffic stop near Conway

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS seized more than 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop in Carson County Thursday.

A DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 40 near Conway.

Officials said the trooper discovered, thanks to a DPS canine unit, 140 glass jars of THC concealed inside multiple boxes in the second and third row seating area.

The driver, 59-year-old John Caruso of Redondo Beach, Califonia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS said the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angelas to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.