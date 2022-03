AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Borger have closed Highway 152 starting on Florida Street.

Borger Police Department asked those traveling in the area to watch for emergency personnel.

Few details are available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

HWY 152 closure starting on Florida St. extending towards Pampa. Please watch for emergency personnel in the area. Posted by Borger Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.