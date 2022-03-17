‘What should I do?’: Experts share how to cope with ‘feeling helpless’ during invasion of Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization bringing mental health challenges to many for the past years.

Cases are now easing across the country and in the Panhandle, but the world is now faced with a new mental health challenge, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American Psychological Association says new stressors are coming at a time when the nation is still dealing with the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

Top stressors include: the rise in gas prices and everyday items, supply chin issues and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global uncertainty and possible retaliation by Russia.

All across social media is footage and pictures of the events unfolding in Ukraine, making some who are not in the war zone feel helpless.

“We know what is happening, but we don’t have context, we don’t know what’s happening next, so it is going to cause those anxious feelings of ‘What should I do? What can I do in the face of what we’re looking at?’” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor.

She says to cope with this type of emotion it’s important to focus on what you can control.

“If it’s something that you want to help people you know, so donating or a prayer or anything like that, that will let you feel like you are in control of some aspect of what’s going on,” said Flynt.

Ukrainian Inna Coronado now lives in Amarillo and says seeing the support helps her with coping through her emotions.

“When I see Ukrainian flags, and even in the Amarillo area, that makes me like so happy and proud of my country that the world supports us in every way and I just have hope for it to be done soon,” said Coronado.

Children are also being affected by recent events, Flynt says asking children open-ended questions is recommended.

“We have a tendency to ask leading questions with our kids and that puts information into their minds that they may not have had before, which could add to the things they’re trying to process, so asking, what have you heard, what do you know? And especially what are you feeling about that?” said Flynt.

She says it is also important for those children who may be too young to express their feelings or process them to pay attention to how they are playing.

“Their play may involve war or conflict or death and stuff like that, so instead of trying to change how they’re playing and reframe it and make them do other things, watch what they’re doing and use that to get the information that they may not be able to tell you as clearly themselves,” said Flynt.

Lastly, it is important for parents to first understand the situation and their own feelings and then speak with their children and validate their feelings.

