Thursday’s Forecast: Windy with afternoon rain and snow mix

By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT
A cold front will push through the region during the morning hours bringing strong northerly winds behind the front at 20-35mph with gusts of 40-50. This will allow for much cooler air to filter in so highs will be cooler in the upper 40s with temperatures falling during the afternoon. This is when we will see precipitation forming with most locations seeing scattered shower, however, along and north of I-40 is where we can see a wintry mix. Only light accumulation is expected on grassy surfaces. With the gusty winds, visibility may be low at times so be cautious!

Warmer Into The Weekend