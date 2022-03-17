Memphis working on rebuilding after fire burning down 4 structures in Courthouse Square

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Around three weeks ago a fire burned part of the Courthouse Square in the town of Memphis.

Construction workers knocked down the buildings front walls on Monday.

Electric companies turned off the power and today 15 workers were helping in the clean-up process.

Property owners have opened their store, Sharbo’s, a week before the fire destroyed the building.

Now they are trying to salvage what is left.

“We’re trying to piece out the good brick that can be cleaned up a little bit, shipped out in bulk ‚” said Brett Prince, co-owner of Sharbo’s. “Then what’s left of that won’t fit a full truck, [so] we’ll sell locally along with second type stuff,” said Brent Prince, Sharbo’s co-owner.

Prince says the buildings are a complete loss and will knock down the rest of the buildings in a few days since it’s a safety hazard.

The city says they are not sure what started the fire and are looking into it.

City officials and its Economic Development Corporation will be meeting on Friday to discuss future plans for the downtown area.

