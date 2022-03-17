Who's Hiring?
Dalhart police searching for wanted woman on the run

Amanda Lynn Cole, on the run from Dalhart police (Source: Dalhart Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted woman who is on the run.

Police say Amanda Lynn Cole escaped their custody around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Officers were attempting to arrest Cole at 1109 Channing when they say she used her dog as a deterrent. The dog aggressively charged at the officer inside the house, allowing her to escape out of the back door.

Cole, who also uses the last name Armijo, is described as around 150 pounds and 5-feet-tall. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with a dark blue cardigan with a hoode. SHe had cheetah print tights on, with brown boots and glasses.

Multiple officers from various agencies are searching for her.

If you see her or know where she may be, call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

Anyone who is helping her avoid police will be charged.

Posted by City of Dalhart Police Department on Thursday, March 17, 2022

